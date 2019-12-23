'Bayonetta e Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle' chega para PS4 em fevereiro de 2020

Por Wellington Botelho

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle chega para PlayStation 4 (PS4) no dia 18 de fevereiro de 2020. Como revelado pela Sony, a novidade da PlatinumGames chega em 4K e 60fps.

Dois temas exclusivos estarão disponíveis para os fãs que quiserem adquirir o bundle digital (a pré-venda já está disponível na PlayStation Store). Confira: 

  • Tema Bayonetta & Vanquish: mostre seu amor pela arte original de Bayonetta e Vanquish com este Tema – disponível para todas as versões digitais.
  • Tema Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary: comemore o 10º aniversário com um Tema que mostra a arte nova, Disponível por tempo limitado para todas as pré-vendas e compras até o dia 3 de março de 2020, duas semanas após o lançamento.

“Bayonetta leva a ação em terceira pessoa ao extremo, colocando a poderosa Umbra Witch Bayonetta contra centenas de inimigos angélicos, com um arsenal de armas, habilidades e criaturas místicas convocadas usando seu cabelo incrível”, revela.

“Enquanto isso, Vanquish redefine os jogos de tiro em terceira pessoa com sistemas de cobertura, introduzindo elementos de jogos de ação e pancadaria, uma variedade de armas, e algumas das lutas de chefe mais malucas que jamais verá, criando uma experiência única que você não pode perder”. Confira trailer:

Com informações da Sony

