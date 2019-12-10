NASA revela como cria mapas da Lua
Programador e animador do Centro de Voos Espaciais Goddard, Ernie Wright usa gráficos de computador para visualizar dados científicos. Recentemente, o pesquisador revelou, através da conta oficial do Goddard no Instagram, como os mapas lunares são criados.
Making art with the Moon. 🎨 Ernie Wright explains how beautiful maps like this one are key to future lunar exploration: . “I work at the Scientific Visualization Studio at Goddard. The studio uses data from NASA missions to create animations that explain that data. It was never going to be in the cards that I become an astronaut, but to me this is the next best thing. I get to work on Moon data and continue this legacy of figuring out what's going on at the Moon. . We care about detailed mapping of the Moon because it helps us tell a complete story of the Moon as a system and because we want to find places to go in the future. During the Apollo era [1961-1972], NASA astronauts only visited six spots. They were all on the near side of the Moon and close to the Moon's equator. If you were exploring Earth and landed at six places near the equator, you wouldn't know a whole lot about Earth. The Moon's South Pole is a very different kind of place from where we've been before, and that's the best reason to go.” . NASA's Artemis program will land American astronauts on the Moon by 2024. Maps like these are helping NASA plan for safe and successful missions. Want to make your own lunar art? Check out our story to learn about the “CGI Moon Kit” Ernie created.
“Nos preocupamos com o mapeamento detalhado da Lua porque ele nos ajuda a contar uma história completa do satélite como um sistema e porque queremos encontrar lugares para ir no futuro”, Wright escreveu na postagem.
Durante o programa Apollo (1961–1972), os astronautas da NASA visitaram apenas seis pontos próximos ao equador da Lua. “Se você estivesse explorando a Terra e pousasse em seis lugares perto do equador, não saberia muito sobre a Terra”, comentou. Agora, o objetivo é viajar ao polo sul.
O programa Artemis pousará na Lua até 2024, e mapas como esse ajudam a NASA a planejar as suas missões.