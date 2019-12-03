Sony divulga promoção fim de ano da PlayStation Store

A Sony divulgou nesta segunda-feira (02) detalhes da promoção fim de ano da PlayStation Store (PS Store).

A informação foi compartilhada em comunicado no blog oficial. Serão descontos de até 67% durante a ação especial.

“A partir de agora, torne-se o super herói que o planeta precisa com Injustice 2, pegue em armas e entre na batalha com Call of Duty Black Ops III, teste suas habilidades de sobrevivência contra mutantes canibais em The Forest ou crie seu próprio caminho para novos começos no ano seguinte com um monte de títulos para escolher”, revelou

Conforme divulgado pela empresa, a promoção fim de ano da PlayStation Store terminará em 23 de dezembro, às 13:00 (horário de Brasília).

