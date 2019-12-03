10 incríveis fotos de pássaros exóticos

Por Luís Cunha

Com uma câmera na mão, o fotógrafo de Londres Tim Flach percorre o mundo em busca de animais exóticos. Através das suas lentes, Flach destaca as características de bichos domésticos e selvagens, de pássaros e cavalos a rinocerontes e ursos polares.

As imagens são como retratos de humanos em estúdio. Por causa disso, as fotografias ficam muito nítidas, e os cliques de aves se destacam: as cores e as texturas do seu bico e das suas penas ganham vida e tiram o fôlego de quem vê.

Você pode conhecer o trabalho de Tim Flach no seu site pessoal e segui-lo no Instagram para acompanhar as suas fotos mais recentes.

