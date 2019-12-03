10 incríveis fotos de pássaros exóticos
Com uma câmera na mão, o fotógrafo de Londres Tim Flach percorre o mundo em busca de animais exóticos. Através das suas lentes, Flach destaca as características de bichos domésticos e selvagens, de pássaros e cavalos a rinocerontes e ursos polares.
As imagens são como retratos de humanos em estúdio. Por causa disso, as fotografias ficam muito nítidas, e os cliques de aves se destacam: as cores e as texturas do seu bico e das suas penas ganham vida e tiram o fôlego de quem vê.
Você pode conhecer o trabalho de Tim Flach no seu site pessoal e segui-lo no Instagram para acompanhar as suas fotos mais recentes.
The Nicobar Pigeon is the closest living relative to the Dodo. They are a threatened species hunted for food and their gizzard stones are extracted for jewellery. They are a nomadic species moving from places like the Nicobar islands in India to other coastal regions in Southeast Asia.
This Silver-Laced rooster has come to symbolise, in Polish literature and art, a country gentleman from medieval Poland. I took this photograph at the Federation Championship Poultry Show last week. #poultry show #federationchampionship #hasselblad #broncolor #bird #timflach #fashion #chicken #studio
This Silver Laced Polish has frizzle feathers that curl upwards, rather than lying flat like most chickens. This Poland was one of the winners at the National Poultry show at Telford last weekend! #nationalpoultryshow #hasselblad #bird #animal #portraiture #broncolor #timflach #studio #fashion #chicken
The Grey Crowned Crane, from Southern and Eastern Africa, has a reputation for being rather short tempered and can potentially take ones eye out with a single peck. When he started pecking at my camera and seemed intent to start on me, I didn’t hang around! #bird #portrait #crane #greycrowncrane #timflach #photography #animal #broncolor #canonuk
This is the Victoria Crowned Pigeon, another work in progress for my new book on birds. The Victoria Crowned Pigeon is considered the largest of the living pigeon species, and can be found on mainland New Guinea. The only larger member of the pigeon family would have been the Dodo. #pigeon #bird #portrait #victoriacrowned #timflach #animal #photography
Today is World Penguin Day! The Rockhopper Penguin is renowned the world over for its funky hair style, and lives in a region just above the Antarctic. The Rockhoppers numbers were decimated in 2011 when the MS Oliva ran aground and spilled oil in around 20,000 birds, and this threat isn't going away. It is a harsh reminder of the damage were continually doing to a largely uninhabited area of the world. I was only reading an article today about the vast quantities of micro plastics in the Antarctic, nearly 5 times the volume anticipated. Traces of micro plastics are even being found in rainwater! #worldpenguinday #penguin #rockhopper #endangered #timflach #photography #wildlife
I spend days travelling through the Mountains on the Philippine islands looking for this eagle, and in the end I photographed it at a rescue sanctuary. The Philippine Eagle has one of the largest wing spans of any eagle, at 2 metres, and is only found on the Philippine islands, where it is the national bird. IUCN: Critically Endangered #eagle #philippineeagle #endangered #iucn #timflach #photography #wildlife #bird #canonuk