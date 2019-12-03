Conheça os indicados ao Brazil Game Awards 2019
O Brazil Game Awards (BGA), júri independente que reúne veículos, criadores de conteúdo e críticos de videogame do país para eleger os melhores jogos e produtos do ano, já tem os indicados da edição 2019.
Os nomes foram divulgados nesta terça-feira (03) pela organização do prêmio. Confira a lista completa dos indicados:
Jogo do Ano
- Control (Remedy Entertainment\505 Game)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions\Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom R&D Division 1\Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware\Activision)
Jogo Brasileiro do Ano
- Aritana and the Twin Masks (DUAIK)
- Blazing Chrome (JoyMasher)
- Lenin – The Lion (Lornyon)
- Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios)
- Tamashii (Vikintor)
Jogo Mais Aguardado – 2020
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED\CD Projekt)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries\Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel's Avengers (Crystal Dynamics\Eidos Montréal\Square Enix))
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog\Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Melhor Jogo Original
- Astral Chain (PlatinumGames\Nintendo)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions\Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo\Annapurna Interactive)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware\Activision)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment\Private Division)
Melhor Periférico/Hardware
- GeForce NVIDIA RTX Super
- HyperX Cloud Orbit S
- HyperX Quadcast
- Nintendo Switch Lite
- Xbox Elite Controller 2
Melhor Jogo de Tiro
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment\Electronic Arts)
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software\2K Games)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward\Activision)
- Gears of War 5 (The Coalition\Xbox Game Studios)
- Metro Exodus (4A Games\Deep Silver)
Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura
- Control (Remedy Entertainment\505 Game)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom R&D Division 1\Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware\Activision)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment\Electronic Arts)
Melhor Jogo de Luta
- Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja\Koei Tecmo Games)
- Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft\Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios\Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Samurai Shodown (SNK)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
Melhor RPG
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix Business Division 3\Square Enix)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield (Game Freak\The Pokémon Company\Nintendo)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment\Private Division)
- The Surge 2 (Deck13 Interactive\Focus Home Interactive)
Melhor Jogo de Corrida
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox\Activision)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
- F1 2019 (Codemasters Birmingham\Codemasters)
- Grid (Codemasters)
- Need for Speed Heat (Ghost Games\Electronic Arts)
Melhor Jogo de Esporte
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions\Konami)
- F1 2019 (Codemasters Birmingham\Codemasters)
- FIFA 20 (EA Vancouver\EA Sports)
- Madden NFL 20 (EA Tiburon\EA Sports))
- NBA 2K20 (Visual Concepts\2K)
Melhor Jogo de Estratégia
- Anno 1800 (Blue Byte\Ubisoft)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems\Koei Tecmo\Nintendo)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly\Sega)
- Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment\Kalypso Media)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
Melhor Jogo para a Família
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games\Nintendo)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
- Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel\Nintendo)
Melhor Jogo Mobile
- Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios\Activision)
- Mario Kart Tour (Nintendo)
- The King of Fighters All Star (NetMarble\SNK)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo\Annapurna Interactive)
- Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
Melhor Multiplayer
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment\Electronic Arts)
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software\2K Games)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward\Activision)
- Gears of War 5 (The Coalition\Xbox Game Studios)
- Tetris 99 (Arika\Nintendo)
Melhor Trilha Sonora
- Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games\Nintendo)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions\Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix Business Division 3\Square Enix)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware\Activision)
Melhor Estúdio
- Capcom R&D Division 1
- FromSoftware
- Kojima Productions
- Nintendo
- Remedy
Melhor Publisher
- Activision Blizzard
- Capcom
- Devolver Digital
- Nintendo
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
Melhor Jogo Independente
- Blasphemous (The Game Kitchen\Team17)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Katana Zero (Askiisoft\Devolver Digital
- My Friend Pedro (DeadToast Entertainment\Devolver Digital)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House\Panic Inc.)
Melhor Dublagem em Português
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward\Activision)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions\Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Gears of War 5 (The Coalition\Xbox Game Studios)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios\Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment\Electronic Arts)
Melhor Equipe de eSport do Brasil
- Corinthians eSports
- Flamengo eSports
- FURIA
- INTZ
- paIN Gaming
Melhor Pro Player do Brasil
- Bruno Goes, "Nobru" (Free Fire)
- Bruno Miyaguchi, "Goku" (League of Legends)
- Felipe Gonçalves da Rocha, "BrTT" (League of Legends)
- Fernando Alvarenga, "fer" (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Gabriel Bohm Santos, "Kami" (League of Legends)
Melhor Jogo de eSports
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Hidden Path Entertainment\Valve Software)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Free Fire (111dots Studio\Garena)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
