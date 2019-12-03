Conheça os indicados ao Brazil Game Awards 2019

Por Wellington Botelho

O Brazil Game Awards (BGA), júri independente que reúne veículos, criadores de conteúdo e críticos de videogame do país para eleger os melhores jogos e produtos do ano, já tem os indicados da edição 2019.

Os nomes foram divulgados nesta terça-feira (03) pela organização do prêmio. Confira a lista completa dos indicados:

Jogo do Ano

  • Control (Remedy Entertainment\505 Game)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions\Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom R&D Division 1\Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware\Activision)

Jogo Brasileiro do Ano

  • Aritana and the Twin Masks (DUAIK)
  • Blazing Chrome (JoyMasher)
  • Lenin – The Lion (Lornyon)
  • Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios)
  • Tamashii (Vikintor)

Jogo Mais Aguardado – 2020

  • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED\CD Projekt)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Halo Infinite (343 Industries\Xbox Game Studios)
  • Marvel's Avengers (Crystal Dynamics\Eidos Montréal\Square Enix))
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog\Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Melhor Jogo Original

  • Astral Chain (PlatinumGames\Nintendo)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions\Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo\Annapurna Interactive)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware\Activision)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment\Private Division)

Melhor Periférico/Hardware

  • GeForce NVIDIA RTX Super
  • HyperX Cloud Orbit S
  • HyperX Quadcast
  • Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Xbox Elite Controller 2

Melhor Jogo de Tiro

  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment\Electronic Arts)
  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software\2K Games)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward\Activision)
  • Gears of War 5 (The Coalition\Xbox Game Studios)
  • Metro Exodus (4A Games\Deep Silver)

Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

  • Control (Remedy Entertainment\505 Game)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom R&D Division 1\Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware\Activision)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment\Electronic Arts)

Melhor Jogo de Luta

  • Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja\Koei Tecmo Games)
  • Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft\Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios\Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • Samurai Shodown (SNK)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)

Melhor RPG

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix Business Division 3\Square Enix)
  • Pokémon Sword and Shield (Game Freak\The Pokémon Company\Nintendo)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment\Private Division)
  • The Surge 2 (Deck13 Interactive\Focus Home Interactive)

Melhor Jogo de Corrida

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox\Activision)
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
  • F1 2019 (Codemasters Birmingham\Codemasters)
  • Grid (Codemasters)
  • Need for Speed Heat (Ghost Games\Electronic Arts)

Melhor Jogo de Esporte

  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions\Konami)
  • F1 2019 (Codemasters Birmingham\Codemasters)
  • FIFA 20 (EA Vancouver\EA Sports)
  • Madden NFL 20 (EA Tiburon\EA Sports))
  • NBA 2K20 (Visual Concepts\2K)

Melhor Jogo de Estratégia

  • Anno 1800 (Blue Byte\Ubisoft)
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems\Koei Tecmo\Nintendo)
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly\Sega)
  • Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment\Kalypso Media)
  • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Melhor Jogo para a Família

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games\Nintendo)
  • Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega)
  • Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
  • Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel\Nintendo)

Melhor Jogo Mobile

  • Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios\Activision)
  • Mario Kart Tour (Nintendo)
  • The King of Fighters All Star (NetMarble\SNK)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo\Annapurna Interactive)
  • Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

Melhor Multiplayer

  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment\Electronic Arts)
  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software\2K Games)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward\Activision)
  • Gears of War 5 (The Coalition\Xbox Game Studios)
  • Tetris 99 (Arika\Nintendo)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

  • Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games\Nintendo)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions\Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix Business Division 3\Square Enix)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware\Activision)

Melhor Estúdio

  • Capcom R&D Division 1
  • FromSoftware
  • Kojima Productions
  • Nintendo
  • Remedy

Melhor Publisher

  • Activision Blizzard
  • Capcom
  • Devolver Digital
  • Nintendo
  • Sony Interactive Entertainment

Melhor Jogo Independente

  • Blasphemous (The Game Kitchen\Team17)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Katana Zero (Askiisoft\Devolver Digital
  • My Friend Pedro (DeadToast Entertainment\Devolver Digital)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House\Panic Inc.)

Melhor Dublagem em Português

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward\Activision)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions\Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Gears of War 5 (The Coalition\Xbox Game Studios)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios\Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment\Electronic Arts)

Melhor Equipe de eSport do Brasil

  • Corinthians eSports
  • Flamengo eSports
  • FURIA
  • INTZ
  • paIN Gaming

Melhor Pro Player do Brasil

  • Bruno Goes, "Nobru" (Free Fire)
  • Bruno Miyaguchi, "Goku" (League of Legends)
  • Felipe Gonçalves da Rocha, "BrTT" (League of Legends)
  • Fernando Alvarenga, "fer" (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Gabriel Bohm Santos, "Kami" (League of Legends)

Melhor Jogo de eSports

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Hidden Path Entertainment\Valve Software)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Free Fire (111dots Studio\Garena)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

