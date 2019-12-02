Ski Jumping Pro VR chega nesta quinta-feira para PlayStation

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Ski Jumping Pro VR, desenvolvido pela Yippee Entertainment, chega nesta quinta-feira (06) para PlayStation.

A informação foi compartilhada pela Sony. Em comunicado, a empresa revelou alguns detalhes do novo título para PS VR, no formato digital.

"Ski Jumping Pro VR entrega a emoção das rampas de esqui como nenhum outro jogo. Curta a sensação de altura e velocidade incomparável".

"A experiência ultra realista em VR e o modo carreira para um jogador fazem de Ski Jumping Pro o melhor simulador de esportes de inverno", revela a descrição.

