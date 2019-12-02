Imagens impressionantes mostram a nova caminhada espacial realizada por astronautas da NASA

Imagens impressionantes mostram a nova caminhada espacial realizada por astronautas da Agência Especial Americana (NASA).

Spacewalkers @Astro_Luca and @AstroDrewMorgan switched their spacesuits to battery power this morning at 6:31am ET to begin a spacewalk planned to last 7 and a half hours. Read more… https://t.co/rqrjak7mJv pic.twitter.com/DhHlqcdtLK — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 2, 2019

Como revelado pela agência, o americano Andrew Morgan foi responsável pela atividade que tinha o objetivo reparar o AMS.

A missão foi realizada nesta segunda-feira (02) na Estação Espacial Internacional, com mais outro profissional.

As @Astro_Luca rides the #Canadarm2 to today's worksite, @lefungusamongus is watching the spacewalk and asks, "What is the device with the two gold dishes on space station?" #AskNASA | https://t.co/cBNqC61h27 pic.twitter.com/JDjz85E35i — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 2, 2019

Lançado em novembro de 1998, o centro de pesquisa (EEI) viaja a uma velocidade média de 27 mil km/h.

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) analyzes cosmic rays for evidence of dark matter and antimatter to increase our understanding of the universe. @david_helling is curious, "How does the AMS collect particles?" #AskNASA | https://t.co/cBNqC61h27 pic.twitter.com/9JwFodcRU4 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 2, 2019

Como divulgado, os dois astronautas, Morgan e o italiano Luca Parmitano, realizaram uma ação inédita no espaço, o que gerou uma certa preocupação.

The process: @astro_luca cuts and straightens the tubes of the cosmic ray detector using special tools. He then swages or joins them to the alternate tube fitting of the new pump system. He'll be doing this 6 times at this worksite. #SpacewalkForAMS pic.twitter.com/Gnt4BK2CsM — Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) December 2, 2019

