Imagens impressionantes mostram a nova caminhada espacial realizada por astronautas da NASA

Por Wellington Botelho

Imagens impressionantes mostram a nova caminhada espacial realizada por astronautas da Agência Especial Americana (NASA).

Como revelado pela agência, o americano Andrew Morgan foi responsável pela atividade que tinha o objetivo reparar o AMS.

A missão foi realizada nesta segunda-feira (02) na Estação Espacial Internacional, com mais outro profissional.

Lançado em novembro de 1998, o centro de pesquisa (EEI) viaja a uma velocidade média de 27 mil km/h.

Como divulgado, os dois astronautas, Morgan e o italiano Luca Parmitano, realizaram uma ação inédita no espaço, o que gerou uma certa preocupação.

