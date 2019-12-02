Garena Free Fire: Servidor Avançado está aberto para download

Por Wellington Botelho

O Servidor Avançado do game Free Fire está aberto para download. A informação foi divulgada pela Garena nas redes sociais.

Como revelado pela empresa, os jogadores battle royale escolhidos anteriormente podem acessar o servidor.

“O Servidor Avançado está aberto para Download! Se você foi escolhido para os testes, não deixe de conferir as novidades”, informou. Confira como: 

