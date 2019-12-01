Game 'Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey' chega nesta semana para PlayStation 4

Por Wellington Botelho

O game 'Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey', desenvolvido pela Panache Digital Games, chega nesta semana para PlayStation 4 (PS4).

A informação foi revelada em comunicado pela Sony. Como divulgado, o título chega oficialmente no dia 6 de de dezembro.

PlayStation 4 Reprodução

"Explore a África 10 milhões de anos atrás, conforme expande seu clã e evolui para a próxima geração em Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey".

"Um novo game de sobrevivência de mundo aberto em terceira pessoa, do criador de Assassin’s Creed", revela a descrição do jogo. Confira trailer:

