Game Space Blaze chega na próxima semana para PlayStation 4

O game Space Blaze, desenvolvido pela OrangeGames, chega na próxima semana para o console PlayStation 4 (PS4).

A informação foi compartilhada pela Sony nesta sexta-feira. Em comunicado, a empresa revelou alguns detalhes do novo título.

Como divulgado, Space Blaze, é um game de tiro, e chega oficialmente no dia 5 de dezembro para PS4, de forma digital.

Reprodução

VEJA: Game Five Nights at Freddy’s já está disponível para PlayStation 4 (PS4)

"Space Blaze é um game de tiro no estilo das antigas, com sete fases difíceis cheias de ação", revela a descrição do jogo.

"Há três sistemas diferentes de armas, com uma mega arma para cada, sem falar em algo que não pode faltar num game dos anos 80 – um chefe gigante para lutar no final de cada fase".

LEIA TAMBÉM: