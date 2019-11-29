Novo bug prejudica jogadores no game Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

Um novo bug prejudica jogadores no game Fortnite. A informação foi confirmada pela desenvolvedora Epic Games nesta quinta-feira.

Nas redes sociais, a empresa revelou detalhes do problema, que afeta a missão 'Consiga eliminações sem mirar' .

VEJA: Black Friday- Diamantes de Free Fire com bônus de 100% no Hype Games

"Estamos cientes de um problema para completar a missão 'Consiga eliminações sem mirar' dos desafios semanais da sério Mergulhe".

"Os esforços para resolver esse problema continuarão na segunda-feira por conta do feriado de Ação de Graças", informou no Twitter. Confira postagem:

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

PlayStation Plus: Confira os jogos gratuitos do mês de dezembro

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo