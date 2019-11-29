Game Five Nights at Freddy’s já está disponível para PS4

O game Five Nights at Freddy’s, desenvolvido por Scott Cawthon, já está disponível para PlayStation 4 (PS4).

Alguns detalhes foram revelados pela Sony nesta semana. Como revelado, a atração principal do jogo é Freddy Fazbear.

Reprodução

“Bem vindos ao seu novo emprego temporário na Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza! A atração principal é Freddy Fazbear, um robô animatrônico programado para agradar a multidão”, revela a descrição do game.

“Como segurança noturno, você deve vigiar as câmeras com cuidado — os animatronics de vez em quando andam sozinhos. Será que consegue sobreviver cinco noites no emprego na Freddy’s?”.

