Confira os novos jogos para PlayStation que serão liberados na próxima semana

Por Wellington Botelho

Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation na próxima semana. São pelo menos 21 títulos na plataforma da Sony a partir do dia 03/12. Confira os games:

  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 6/12)
  • Arise: A Simple Story
    PS4 — Digital
  • Big Pharma
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 5/12)
  • Classic Snake Adventures
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 6/12)
  • Cuisine Royale
    PS4 — Digital
  • EarthNight
    PS4 — Digital
  • Fight’N Rage
    PS4 — Digital

PlayStation Plus: Confira os jogos gratuitos do mês de dezembro

  • Hatsune Miku VR
    PS VR — Digital (Disponível em 6/12)
  • Heroland
    PS4 — Digital
  • Jigsaw Solace
    PS4 — Digital
  • SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions
    PS4 — Digital
  • Simulacra
    PS4 — Digital
  • Ski Jumping Pro VR
    PS VR — Digital (Disponível em 6/12)
  • Space Blaze
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 5/12)
  • Stardust Odyssey
    PS VR — Digital
  • Star Ocean First Departure R
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 5/12)

Novo bug prejudica jogadores no game Fortnite

  • Tools Up!
    PS4 — Digital
  • Trax
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 2/12)
  • Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 2/12)
  • Winter Sports Games
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 5/12)
  • Wizards of Brandel
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Game Five Nights at Freddy’s já está disponível para PS4

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo