Black Friday: Diamantes de Free Fire com bônus de 100% no Hype Games

A Black Friday do Hype Games tem bônus de 100% em Diamantes de Free Fire. Como revelado pela empresa, comprando 5.100 Diamantes por R$ 150, por exemplo, o jogador leva o dobro.

A oferta especial termina no dia 3 de dezembro. Confira neste link um tutorial sobre como funciona a compra.

Lista de ofertas

Quem tem PlayStation também pode aproveitar a chance de assinar a PS Plus com 25% de desconto, de R$ 149,90 por R$ 111,90.

Além disso, todos os pacotes de créditos PlayStation e PS Plus estão com pelo menos 6% de desconto e as compras ainda podem ser parceladas em até 12x.

Ainda segundo a empresa, quanto o assunto são games para PC, a seleção de ofertas abrange vários títulos, alguns com até 85% de desconto.

Com informações do Hype Games

