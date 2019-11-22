Game Free Fire receberá nova atualização muito em breve

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Free Fire Battle Royale receberá uma nova atualização muito em breve. A informação foi confirma oficialmente pela Garena.

Em publicação no Twitter nesta quinta-feira (22), a empresa revelou alguns detalhes. O testes do novo update devem começar pelo servidor avançado.

“Tá sem gelo pro esquadrão? Atire uma parede de gel enquanto seu amigo rusha e crie novas estratégias”, compartilhou na rede social.

“Uma nova atualização se aproxima e os testes irão começar no servidor avançado! Preparem-se”, informou. Confira postagem:

