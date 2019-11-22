Já está disponível promoção de Black Friday da PlayStation Store

Por Wellington Botelho

Já está disponível a promoção de Black Friday da PlayStation Store (PS Store). A informação foi compartilhada pela Sony nesta semana.

Descontos de até 40% em jogos como Grand Theft Auto V, FIFA 20, Borderlands 3 e vários outros títulos. Alguns games contam com reduções maiores.

Como revelado pela empresa, a promoção especial para os jogadores termina no dia 2 de dezembro, meio dia, horário de Brasília.

