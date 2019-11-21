Samurai Shodown para Nintendo Switch chega ao Brasil no 1º trimestre de 2020

O game Samurai Shodown, da clássica franquia de luta da SNK, para Nintendo Switch chega ao Brasil no 1º trimestre de 2020. O título chega com textos e legendas em português.

Os detalhes foram compartilhados nesta quinta-feira (21).. Além de 13 personagens que retornam à arena, há outros três lutadores completamente novos.

"Esta versão se passa um ano antes dos eventos do jogo original, onde as tensões ainda estão quentes na Terra do Sol Nascente". Confira trailer:

Conceitos clássicos de Samurai Shodown como o Medidor de Raiva (Rage Gauge), Lâmina de Raio (Lightning Blade), e Super Movimentos Especiais (Super Special Moves) estão de volta.

Pré-venda

O título ‘Samurai Shodown! 2’ também é bônus da pré-venda para o console Nintendo Switch, de acordo com informações divulgadas.

