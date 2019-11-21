Game 'Deemo -Reborn-' já está disponível para PlayStation

Por Wellington Botelho

O game 'Deemo -Reborn-' já está disponível para PlayStation. O título foi liberado nesta quinta-feira (21) para PS4 e PS VR.

"O jogo clássico da Rayark, Deemo é recriado para PS4 com um novo visual", compartilhou a Sony em comunicado.

Veja: Nova estrela do game 'Free Fire Battle Royale', DJ Alok revela detalhes da parceria com a Garena

"Com modos TV/VR, este título permite mergulhar em explorações e aventuras de performances musicais fantásticas", revelou.

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Epic Games revela que vários bugs afetam o game Fortnite nesta semana

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo