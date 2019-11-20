Sid Meier’s Civilization VI chega nesta semana para PS4

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, desenvolvido pela Firaxis Games, chega nesta semana para o console PlayStation 4 (PS4).

O game estará disponível no dia 22/11 para os jogadores. As informações foram liberadas pela Sony nesta semana.

"Explore um novo mundo, descubra tecnologia, conquiste seus inimigos, e enfrente os líderes mais renomados da história conforme tenta criar a maior civilização que o planeta já viu", revela a descrição.

"Civilization VI para PS4 inclui as mais novas atualizações e melhorias do jogo, incluindo quatro novas civilizações, líderes e cenários". Confira trailer

