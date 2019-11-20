CONMEBOL Libertadores chega para FIFA 20 no próximo ano

A Copa Libertadores, maior torneio de clubes da América do Sul organizado pela CONMEBOL, chega para FIFA 20 como atualização de conteúdo gratuita no próximo ano.

A novidade será liberada para os jogadores em março de 2020. As informações foram compartilhadas pela Sony nesta quarta-feira (20).

Também estará disponível os outros torneios de clubes sul-americanos da CONMEBOL — Sul-Americana e Recopa — quando a atualização for lançada.

“Você poderá jogar com clubes do Uruguai, Peru, Paraguai, Equador, Brasil, Argentina e mais, com os melhores do futebol da América do Sul. Lidere times Sul-Americanos históricos como o River Plate, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Corinthians, Racing, Indepentiente, U. Católica e Colo-Colo”, revelou a nota.

