Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts chega nesta semana para PlayStation 4

O título Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, desenvolvido pela CI Games, chega nesta semana para PlayStation 4 (PS4).

Conforme informações da Sony, o novo jogo será liberado no dia 22 de novembro (sexta-feira) para o console.

“Pura jogabilidade de sniper no terreno impiedoso da Sibéria e um novo sistema de contratos que pede pensamento estratégico, assassinatos silenciosos e missões repetíveis”, revelou.

