Battle Royale: Garena libera novidades para o game Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena libera algumas novidades para o game Free Fire. As informações foram divulgadas pela empresa nas redes sociais.

“EVOLUIU! Um novo Royale está chegando e será LENDÁRIO!”, compartilhou nesta segunda-feira (18) nas redes sociais.

“O Caçador de Ossos será a primeira skin que evolui quanto mais abates você tiver. Cace seus inimigos”. Confira trailer:

