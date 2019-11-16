Corinthians vence e conquista Campeonato Mundial do game Free Fire

O Corinthians venceu a última queda e conquistou o Campeonato Mundial do game Free Fire neste sábado (16/11).

Doze equipes de diversas regiões do mundo participavam da Free Fire World Series (FFWS), realizada no Rio de Janeiro/RJ.

É CAMPEÃO! Corinthians dominou o MUNDO! #MundialFF — [Free Fire] – Brasil #MundialFF (@FreeFireBR) November 16, 2019

Promovido pela Garena, foram 48 pro players no palco, acompanhados por mais de 4.500 espectadores presentes na Arena Carioca 1.

Não é sorte. Corinthians, vocês merecem e ganharam O MUNDO! CAMPEÕES DO #MundialFF pic.twitter.com/Hr3FAM21RU — [Free Fire] – Brasil #MundialFF (@FreeFireBR) November 16, 2019

Alok no palco

A abertura da competição do game battle royale contou com a apresentação do DJ Alok, que também conta com um personagem no jogo.

LEIA TAMBÉM: