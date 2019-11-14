Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order chega nesta sexta-feira ao PS4

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, desenvolvido Respawn Entertainment, chega nesta sexta-feira (15/11) ao PlayStation 4 (PS4).

A informação foi divulgada pela Sony. Em comunicado, a empresa revelou alguns detalhes do novo jogo. O título também será liberado para Xbox One e Microsoft Windows.

Star Wars Jedi Reprodução

"Uma aventura por toda a galáxia o espera em Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, um título de ação e aventura em terceira pessoa da Respawn Entertainment", compartilhou.

"Um Padawan abandonado deve completar seu treinamento, desenvolver novos poderes da Força, e dominar a arte do Sabre de Luz – enquanto fica um passo à frente do Império". Confira trailer:

