Where the Water Tastes Like Wine chega em 2 de dezembro ao PS4

Por Wellington Botelho

O premiado game de aventura narrativa Where the Water Tastes Like Wine chega para PlayStation 4 (PS4) no dia 2 de dezembro.

A informação foi compartilhada nesta semana pela Sony. Em comunicado, a empresa revelou alguns detalhes sobre o novo título.

"Where the Water Tastes Like Wine é um jogo sobre os Estados Unidos da era da Grande Depressão, colecionando histórias, de fantasmas crianças até a lenda de Pecos Bill”.

“Após conseguir essas histórias, você as compartilha na fogueira de seu acampamento com os personagens que encontrará”, explicou.

Ainda segundo a empresa, o jogo possui 16 personagens diferentes, e cada um foi escrito por um autor diferente. Confira trailer:

