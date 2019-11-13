Nova atualização v11.11 já está disponível para o game Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

A nova atualização v11.11 já está disponível para o game Fortnite. Os detalhes foram liberados pela Epic Games nas redes sociais.

Além de algumas novidades, como revelado pela desenvolvedora, também foram realizadas correções no jogo. Confira os ajustes:

BATTLE ROYALE

-Traje Reaproveitado parecia estar com a cabeça flutuando
-Envelopamento Magma parecia diferente do que era esperado
-Pacote de Presente não aparecia quando um Passe de Batalha era presenteado

CRIATIVO

-Esfera estrutural aparecia em volta de alguns acessórios para as costas de Mascotes

SALVE O MUNDO

-Não era possível aprimorar a Lança Nightfall
-Algumas missões apareciam travadas no Hexsylvania

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Free Fire World Series, final do campeonato mundial do game battle royale, acontece neste sábado (16)

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo