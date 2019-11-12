Epic Games altera data de liberação de novo update para o título Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

A desenvolvedora Epic Games alterou a data de liberação de um novo update para o título Fortnite. A informação foi compartilhada nas redes sociais.

A nova data ainda não foi estabelecida.  A manutenção v11.11 vai chegar com novos conteúdos para o Salve o Mundo e a resolução de alguns problemas no jogo.

"Ei, pessoal! Nós teremos que adiar o lançamento do v11.11. Traremos mais informações quando tivermos uma data de lançamento", informou. Confira:

