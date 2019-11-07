Game Death Stranding chega nesta sexta-feira para PlayStation 4

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Death Stranding, desenvolvido pela Kojima Productions, chega nesta sexta-feira (08) para PlayStation 4 (PS4).

A informação foi compartilhada pela Sony. Em comunicado, a empresa revelou alguns detalhes  do novo título.

Death Stranding Reprodução

“Do lendário Hideo Kojima, chega uma nova experiência que desafia rótulos. Sam Bridges deve desbravar um mundo transformado pelo Death Stranding”.

“Carregando os restos desconectados do nosso futuro em suas mãos, ele embarca em uma jornada para unir o mundo, um passo de cada vez”. Confira:

