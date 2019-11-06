Estes foram os jogos mais baixados da PS Store em outubro

Por Wellington Botelho

Já foram divulgados os jogos mais baixados da PS Store em outubro. Em comunicado divulgado pela Sony, foram revelados os títulos de sucesso.

“O game preferido do mês é fácil de adivinhar! Sim, foi FIFA 20 da EA, o retorno do futebol de rua foi do agrado de vários fãs PlayStation”, revelou.

PS Store Reprodução

Em segundo lugar, um dos lançamentos mais esperados do ano: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, que apresenta uma campanha mais madura e toca em temas de moralidade e ética de guerra.

Fechando o pódio, o sempre presente, Grand Theft Auto V. A obra prima da série GT pode até desaparecer um tempinho, mas sempre volta à lista, já que está sempre com os fãs. Confira a lista completa:

PS Store Reprodução

