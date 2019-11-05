Garena anuncia novo patrocinador da Free Fire Pro League 3 e Free Fire World Series

A Garena anunciou nesta semana uma nova parceria com o banco digital next. A cooperação inicia com o patrocínio das finais da Free Fire Pro League 3 e Free Fire World Series, que acontecem ainda este mês.

Além de diversas inserções da marca na transmissão das partidas do campeonato, o next vai personalizar uma caixa AirDrop com mimos in game para os jogadores.

5 dias para a APELAÇÃO começar. Assista ao vivo a partir das 12h30 nos nossos canais oficiais do YouTube e Facebook. #FFPL pic.twitter.com/JMR9Q5ug1S — [Free Fire] – Brasil #FFPL (@FreeFireBR) November 4, 2019

Como revelado pela empresa, a ação será apresentada na final da FFPL3, que vai reunir as 12 melhores equipes do game battle royale do país.

A premiação total da Free Fire Pro League 3, que chega a R$ 35 mil, será distribuída em uma conta no next, plataforma 100% digital e como muita afinidade com o universo de eSports.

