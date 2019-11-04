Mulher é diagnosticada com câncer de mama no mesmo dia em que dá à luz pela primeira vez
Durante os noves meses de gravidez, Brooke Teylor, 32, de Oklahoma, Estados Unidos, notou o surgimento de um caroço no seio.
Ao comentar com a obstetra, a especialista disse para esperar o nascimento do bebê para analisar, porque poderia ser algo relacionado à gravidez.
Na consulta de 38 semanas, a mulher se cansou e disse que só sairia do consultório depois que a especialista avaliasse o caroço que ela encontrara.
“Eu não vou nunca esquecer o olhar dela. O sague foi drenado do rosto dela, ela ficou pálida, e me chamou para fazer um ultrassom e uma biópsia no dia seguinte”, relembra Brooke em entrevista ao programa Good Morning America.
NO dia 22 de julho de 2019, a mulher recebeu o diagnóstico de câncer e no mesmo dia teve que correr para o hospital e passar por uma cesárea de emergência.
Elsie James Taylor nasceu seis horas depois de a mãe descobrir que tinha câncer de mama de estágio três. Os exames mostraram que ela tinha desenvolvido três tumores, dois na mama direita e uma na esquerda.
PART TWO — With great pause we share, family and friends, our greatest day was also the start of a very difficult season. In a rather quick turn of events, yesterday began with a call from a breast health surgeon, who I first met Friday, reporting the results of a breast tissue biopsy: breast cancer. After tremendous collaboration between my OB and new oncology surgeon, we immediately hopped in the Jeep for a strategy meeting. As we made our hour plus drive to Tulsa, we were rerouted to the hospital where I was immediately prepped for a c-section. You see, Elsie was tracking at 38 weeks, 3 days, and her joining the world meant we could expedite tests to confirm the status of the cancer and we can quickly proceed with a fight fit for a brand new mama bear. So on our very best day, it was also one of our scariest. But, I’m going to level with you. I’m prepared. I feel like I’ve been training for this since I was 6 years old. I’m mad. I’ve been praying for this day my entire life. To be a mom. To be supported by my very favorite human. To be still and enjoy motherhood. I am a new mom first, cancer patient second. Allow me this. Thank you, thank you, thank you, for the prayers, messages, and continued support. You have no idea how wrapped in love we already feel. You’re giving us the strength we need to go into battle. This is all we know. We’re in uncharted territory, and we’re thankful for your grace as we navigate the next few hours, days, weeks. We’ll update you as we’re able. Cross our hearts and kiss our elbows.
Além disso, os médicos que tratam Brooke descobriram que ela carrega o genge BRCA1, que aumenta consideravelmente a chance das portadoras desenvolverem câncer de mama ou ovário.