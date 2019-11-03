Com quase R$ 1,5 milhão em prêmios, Free Fire World Series acontece em 16 de novembro no Rio de Janeiro

Por Wellington Botelho

A nova edição do Free Fire World Series, mundial do game battle royale, será realizada no Rio de Janeiro (RJ). O evento acontece em 16 de novembro.

A capital carioca receberá a importante competição que terá uma prêmio milionário (quase R$ 1,5 milhão).

Pro League 3

O Rio de Janeiro também será palco da grande final da Free Fire Pro League 3. A competição battle royale ocorre em 9 de novembro.

Além da premiação total de R$ 35 mil, a FFPL3 vale duas vagas para a World Series.  Veja a lista dos finalistas:

  • B8
  • Black dragons
  • Ryze xcry
  • Lendários
  • Pain gaming
  • Red canids kalunga
  • Easy gaming
  • Los maniacos
  • Corinthians
  • Loud
  • God eSports
  • INTZ

As partidas da final da FFPL3 serão transmitidas nos canais oficiais do Free Fire no Youtube e Facebook, a partir das 13h.

