Com quase R$ 1,5 milhão em prêmios, Free Fire World Series acontece em 16 de novembro no Rio de Janeiro

A nova edição do Free Fire World Series, mundial do game battle royale, será realizada no Rio de Janeiro (RJ). O evento acontece em 16 de novembro.

A capital carioca receberá a importante competição que terá uma prêmio milionário (quase R$ 1,5 milhão).

Pro League 3

O Rio de Janeiro também será palco da grande final da Free Fire Pro League 3. A competição battle royale ocorre em 9 de novembro.

Além da premiação total de R$ 35 mil, a FFPL3 vale duas vagas para a World Series. Veja a lista dos finalistas:

B8

Black dragons

Ryze xcry

Lendários

Pain gaming

Red canids kalunga

Easy gaming

Los maniacos

Corinthians

Loud

God eSports

INTZ

As partidas da final da FFPL3 serão transmitidas nos canais oficiais do Free Fire no Youtube e Facebook, a partir das 13h.

