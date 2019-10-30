Garena divulga trailer exclusivo do novo passe de elite do game Free Fire

A Garena divulgou nesta quinta-feira (28-10) um trailer exclusivo do novo passe de elite do game Free Fire.

Com várias melhorias, O passe “Penalidade Máxima” é a próxima grande novidade do popular game battle royale.

Um novo Passe de Elite se aproxima! Confira o trailer exclusivo: https://t.co/iZCp2n2Rs9 pic.twitter.com/Q7nyL3UFhM — [Free Fire] – Brasil (@FreeFireBR) October 29, 2019

O material foi compartilhado pela empresa nas redes sociais. Segundo ela, a novidade chega em breve para os jogadores.

“Expurgo. É o nome do esporte muito parecido com… hóquei. A pancadaria é liberada: o que acontece no jogo, fica no jogo”, compartilhou. Confira:

LEIA TAMBÉM: