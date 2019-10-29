CoolPaintr VR: Deluxe Edition chega nesta semana para PlayStation

Por Wellington Botelho

O game CoolPaintr VR: Deluxe Edition chega nesta semana para PlayStation VR. De acordo com informações da Sony, o título será liberado amanhã (30) para os jogadores do console.

CoolPaintr VR Reprodução

"Aproveite a experiência CoolPaintr VR e descubra o artista que há em você com a Deluxe Edition, onde além do jogo original, você recebe o Voxel DLC e presentes futuros".

"Desenhe e compartilhe suas criações com outros artistas. O único limite é a sua imaginação", revela a descrição. Confira trailer:

