The Drop: Confira os novos jogos para PlayStation que serão liberados nesta semana

Por Wellington Botelho

Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation nesta semana. São pelo menos 21 títulos na plataforma da Sony. Confira os games:

  • 39 Days to Mars (PS4 — Digital)
  • Afterparty (PS4 — Digital)
  • Annihilation (PS4 — Digital)
  • Antigraviator (PS4 — Digital)
  • Blind Spot (PS VR — Digital)
  • Close to the Sun (PS4 — Digital)
  • CoolPaintr VR: Deluxe Edition (PS VR Digital – Disponível em 30/10)
  • Delta Squad (PS4 — Digital)

The Last of Us Part II chega ao PS4 em maio do próximo ano

  • Disgaea 4 Complete + (PS4 — Digital)
  • Dusk Diver (PS4 Digital – Disponível em 29/10)
  • Ghost Parade (PS4 Digital – Disponível em 31/10)
  • Harvest Moon: Mad Dash (PS4 — Digital)
  • Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (PS4 — Digital)
  • Miles & Kilo (PS4, PS Vita — Digital – Cross-Buy)
  • Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation (PS4, PS VR — Digital)
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PS4 — Digital)
  • Twincop (PS4 Digital – Disponível em 1/11)
  • Vektor Wars (PS4 — Digital)
  • Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (PS4 — Digital)
  • Xeno Crisis (PS4 Digital – Disponível em 28/10)
  • Yakuza 4 (PS4 — Digital)

