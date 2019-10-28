Nova temporada já está disponível no Garena Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

Uma nova temporada já está disponível no game Free Fire. A informação foi revelada pela Garena nesta segunda-feira.

Em postagem nas redes sociais, a empresa questionou os jogadores battle royale sobre a nova fase do jogo.

“Qual sua meta nessa nova temporada? Melhorar a movimentação, subir mais capa, aumentar o KDA de abates?”.

“Fazer tudo isso já te deixa bem perto do MESTRE e até mesmo do Desafiante. Qual patente você já alcançou nessas primeiras horas de temporada?”. Confira:

