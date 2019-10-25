Game Q.U.B.E. 2 está disponível gratuitamente por tempo limitado

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Q.U.B.E. 2 está disponível gratuitamente por tempo limitado na loja da Epic Games. A informação foi divulgada no blog oficial.

Como revelado, o jogo é a sequência de Q.U.B.E., o popular título de quebra-cabeça em primeira pessoa.

Você assume o papel de Amelia Cross e deve resolver os quebra-cabeças deste mundo misterioso para encontrar um caminho de volta para casa. Confira características:

  • Domine onze áreas com quebra-cabeças e resolva mais de 80 quebra-cabeças individuais;
  • Explore diversos ambientes que aumentam ainda mais o mundo de Q.U.B.E.;
  • Conheça uma nova aventura e novos personagens;
  • Interaja com novas e aprimoradas mecânicas de jogo;
  • Partitura original composta pelo compositor indicado ao BAFTA, David Housden;
  • Suporte completo para daltônicos, contando com símbolos para auxiliá-los.

Idiomas disponíveis: Inglês, francês, alemão, espanhol (Espanha), português (Brasil), russo, chinês simplificado, chinês tradicional e italiano.

