Epic Games antecipa solução com o objetivo de corrigir bug no Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

A Epic Games vai antecipar uma solução com o objetivo de corrigir um problema no título Fortnite. O novo bug afeta o modo Replay no jogo.

Prevista para ser liberada na próxima semana, a informação foi divulgada pela desenvolvedora nas redes sociais.

"O modo Replay está passando por problemas. Vamos antecipar uma solução no patch v11.10 que chega semana que vem" explicou.

"Pedimos desculpas por isso", informava o texto compartilhado no Twitter nesta quinta-feira. Confira postagem:

