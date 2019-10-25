Epic Games antecipa solução com o objetivo de corrigir bug no Fortnite

A Epic Games vai antecipar uma solução com o objetivo de corrigir um problema no título Fortnite. O novo bug afeta o modo Replay no jogo.

Prevista para ser liberada na próxima semana, a informação foi divulgada pela desenvolvedora nas redes sociais.

CONFIRA: Garena Free Fire terá evento de halloween para os jogadores nesta sábado

"O modo Replay está passando por problemas. Vamos antecipar uma solução no patch v11.10 que chega semana que vem" explicou.

"Pedimos desculpas por isso", informava o texto compartilhado no Twitter nesta quinta-feira. Confira postagem:

O modo Replay está passando por problemas. Vamos antecipar uma solução no patch v11.10 que chega semana que vem.

Pedimos desculpas por isso. pic.twitter.com/MaxXRQcuTY — Fortnite Brasil (@Brasil_Fortnite) October 24, 2019

LEIA TAMBÉM: