Garena Free Fire terá evento de halloween para os jogadores nesta sábado

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Garena Free Fire terá um evento de halloween para os jogadores battle royale nesta sábado (26).

Como revelado pela empresa nas rede sociais, os usuários do jogo poderão obter recompensas especiais.

"2 DIAS PARA O EVENTO DE HALLOWEEN!No dia 26 de Outubro você poderá trocar os seus Tokens por recompensas exclusivas".

CONFIRA: RPG de terror gótico, Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition chega ao PS4 em 2020

"Troque seus Tokens de Doces por recompensas; Resgate sua cabeça de abóbora (Se você ainda não fez o pré-registro, faça agora!)", explicou. Confira:

