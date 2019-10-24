Evento gratuito ‘Bloody Harvest’ de Borderlands 3 começa nesta quinta-feira

Por Wellington Botelho

O evento ‘Bloody Harvest’ de Borderlands 3 começou nesta quinta-feira. Disponível gratuitamente para todos os jogadores, ele chega com um novo chefe, mapa, mecânica de jogo de terror, arma Lendária e outras novidades.

Como revelado, os eventos são missões repetíveis que mudam o combate pelo jogo todo (no caso de Bloody Harvest, com a introdução de inimigos Assombrados espalhados pela galáxia) que eventualmente são acesso a Mapas de Evento e Chefes.

Borderlands 3 Reprodução

Eventos possuem cosméticos destraváveis via Desafios de Evento, equipamento único, e partes de armas Anointed disponíveis apenas durante cada evento.

Após o término, esses itens não podem ser obtidos, embora o que o jogador conseguiu até lá permanece em seu inventário. Confira trailer:

