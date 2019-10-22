Festa de Halloween: Garena Free Fire receberá evento especial no próximo sábado

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Free Fire receberá um evento especial no próximo sábado. A informação foi revelada pela Garena nas redes sociais.

CONFIRA: Manutenção v11.01 libera novidades para o modo Salve o Mundo do game Fortnite

Com vários novidades, o evento festa de Halloween já estará disponível para os jogadores battle royale em 26 de outubro. Confira:

LEIA TAMBÉM:

The Drop: Novos jogos que chegam para PlayStation em outubro

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo