Confira todas as equipes classificadas para a Free Fire Pro League 3

Por Wellington Botelho

O Rio de Janeiro (RJ) será palco da grande final da Free Fire Pro League 3. O torneio reunirá os principais jogadores do país em uma nova disputa.

A final ocorre em 9 de novembro. Com o termino das classificatórias, a Garena divulgou a lista de todas as equipes selecionadas. Confira:

Free Fire World Series

A nova edição do Free Fire World Series, mundial do game battle royale, também será no Rio de Janeiro.  O evento acontece em 16 de novembro.

O centro de eventos Rio Centro, na capital carioca, receberá a importante competição que terá uma prêmio milionário  (quase R$ 1,5 milhão)

