Confira todas as equipes classificadas para a Free Fire Pro League 3

O Rio de Janeiro (RJ) será palco da grande final da Free Fire Pro League 3. O torneio reunirá os principais jogadores do país em uma nova disputa.

A final ocorre em 9 de novembro. Com o termino das classificatórias, a Garena divulgou a lista de todas as equipes selecionadas. Confira:

Lista com todos os classificados para o presencial no Rio de Janeiro <3 Prepare sua torcida e a gente se encontra lá! #FFPL pic.twitter.com/LLvgHEKMKE — [Free Fire] – Brasil (@FreeFireBR) October 20, 2019

Free Fire World Series

A nova edição do Free Fire World Series, mundial do game battle royale, também será no Rio de Janeiro. O evento acontece em 16 de novembro.

O centro de eventos Rio Centro, na capital carioca, receberá a importante competição que terá uma prêmio milionário (quase R$ 1,5 milhão)

