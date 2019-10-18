Versão do Fortnite para iOS acaba de receber nova atualização

A desenvolvedora Epic Games acabar de liberar, nesta sexta-feira (18), uma nova atualização para o título Fortnite.

A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa nas redes sociais. O patch soluciona problemas na versão do jogo para o sistema iOS.

Patch v11.00.1 foi lançado para o iOS. É necessário fazer um download. pic.twitter.com/kXH327DPOw — Fortnite Brasil (@Brasil_Fortnite) October 18, 2019

“Patch v11.00.1 foi lançado para o iOS. É necessário fazer um download”, compartilhou a empresa na rede social.

Patch v11.00.1

Nesta quinta-feira também foi liberado patch para Xbox One e Nintendo Switch. “Nós lançamos o patch v11.00.1 no Xbox One e Nintendo Switch. É necessário fazer um download”, publicou. Confira:

Nós lançamos o patch v11.00.1 no Xbox One e Nintendo Switch. É necessário fazer um download. Avisaremos quando ele chegar para o iOS. pic.twitter.com/DhdTqRLNxf — Fortnite Brasil (@Brasil_Fortnite) October 17, 2019

