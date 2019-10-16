Epic Games libera nova atualização para corrigir bugs no Capítulo 2 do título Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

A desenvolvedora Epic Games liberou nesta quarta-feira (16) uma nova atualização para corrigir problemas no Capítulo 2 do título Fortnite. A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa nas redes sociais.

CONFIRA: Com nova versão, game Control recebe ‘photo mode’ nesta quinta-feira

The Drop: Confira os novos jogos para PlayStation que serão liberados nesta semana

“Nós lançamos o patch v11.0.1 no PS4, PC, Mac e Android para arrumar alguns problemas. Será necessário um download”, informou. “Arrumamos os seguintes problemas”:

  • Tela parece estar cortada ou com zoom.
  • As Conquistas erradas aparecem como completadas.

“O v11.0.1 também será lançado no XboxOne, Switch e iOS. Avisaremos assim que ela chegar nessas plataformas”, explicou. Confira:

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Garena acaba de liberar nova atualização para o game Free Fire

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo