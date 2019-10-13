Bundle PlayStation 4 Pro Fortnite Neo Versa terá conteúdo exclusivo do game

O novo Bundle PlayStation 4 Pro Fortnite Neo Versa, anunciado oficialmente nesta semana, contará com conteúdo exclusivo do game battle royale.

De acordo com informações da Sony, a novidade vem com um sistema PlayStation 4 Pro e um código para um conjunto cosmético inédito. Ela ainda vem com um controle sem fio DualShock 4.

Segundo o comunicado, o conteúdo exclusivo inclui o traje Epic Neo Versae o Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling, além de 2,000 V-Bucks.

O produto estará disponível a partir desta semana nas lojas participantes. Além disso, outra novidade é o Bundle DualShock 4 Fortnite Neo Versa.

Este inclui um controle sem fio DS4 e conteúdo exclusivo para o jogo – o traje Epic Neo Versa e o Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling, além de 500 V-Bucks.

