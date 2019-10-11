FIFA 20 já conta com mais de 10 milhões de jogadores

Por Wellington Botelho

O game FIFA 20, novo sucesso da EA Sports,  já conta com mais de 10 milhões de jogadores. O título foi liberado mundialmente no dia 27 de setembro.

CONFIRA: Garena Free Fire libera Servidor Avançado no Android para todos os jogadores inscritos

Um dos mais populares jogos de 2019, ele está disponível oficialmente para as plataformas: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One e Microsoft Windows.

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Game Frostpunk: Console Edition chega nesta sexta-feira para PS4

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo