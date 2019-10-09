Estes foram os jogos mais baixados da PS Store em setembro

Muito futebol, e um pouco de criação de universos foram os preferidos dos gamers

Por Wellington Botelho

Os controles continuam pegando fogo com tantos ótimos games esse ano. E foram divulgados os jogos mais baixados da PS Store em setembro.

Em primeiro lugar na PS Store, temos o mais novo título da série de futebol da EA, pedindo que os gamers voltem às ruas com o novo modo Volta Football, de FIFA 20.

PS Store Reprodução

Em segundo lugar, mais futebol! O esporte nacional nunca é demais, como mostra eFootball PES 2020, conforme revelado pela Sony.

Fechando o pódio, Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition, o game que anos atrás criou um novo gênero, e segue atiçando a imaginação de milhares de pessoas.

PS Store Reprodução

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Game Outer Wilds chega ao PS4 em 15 de outubro

