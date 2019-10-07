Garena Free Fire recebe novos acessórios em breve

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Free Fire recebe novos acessórios muito em breve. A informação foi revelada pela Garena neste domingo (06).

"Novos acessórios em breve no nosso Free Firezin. Qual seu palpite da utilidade deles?", compartilhou. São as novidades: 'MP5 Descarga Elétrica' e 'M60 Carreador Espiral'.

Como divulgado, os acessórios para o game battle royale serão liberadas em uma próxima atualização do jogo. Confira: 

