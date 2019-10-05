2ª fase da classificatória da Free Fire Pro League 3 continua neste sábado

As partidas classificatórias da 2ª fase da Free Fire Pro League 3, campeonato do game battle royale, continuam nos dias 5, 6, 19 e 20 de outubro.

Os embates poderão ser acompanhados pelo Youtube e Facebook oficiais da Garena. Concorrem 36 times classificados na 1ª fase.

A final da Free Fire Pro League 3 acontece no dia 9 de novembro, no Rio Centro, na cidade do Rio de Janeiro/RJ.

Além da premiação total de R$ 35 mil, o torneio ainda garante ao campeão e vice vagas para o Free Fire World Series, o mundial do game, que acontece no mesmo lugar uma semana depois, em dia 16 de novembro.

Realizado pela primeira vez no Brasil, o mundial tem premiação total de US$ 400 mil (aproximadamente R$ 1,5 milhão).

