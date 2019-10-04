Garena Free Fire terá nova personagem em breve

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Garena Free Fire terá uma nova personagem em breve. A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa nesta quinta-feira.

Conhecida como Shani, a nova integrante será liberada para os jogadores na próxima atualização do game.

Lançamento do game Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds será nesta quinta-feira (03)

Ainda segundo a Garena, como revelado no Twitter, ela também estará disponível para teste no servidor avançado do game battle royale.

“Nova personagem na área! Shani vai chegar na próxima atualização e também estará disponível para teste no servidor avançado”, explicou. Confira:

