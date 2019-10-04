Garena Free Fire terá nova personagem em breve

O título Garena Free Fire terá uma nova personagem em breve. A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa nesta quinta-feira.

Conhecida como Shani, a nova integrante será liberada para os jogadores na próxima atualização do game.

Ainda segundo a Garena, como revelado no Twitter, ela também estará disponível para teste no servidor avançado do game battle royale.

“Nova personagem na área! Shani vai chegar na próxima atualização e também estará disponível para teste no servidor avançado”, explicou. Confira:

Nova personagem na área! 👀 Shani vai chegar na próxima atualização e também vai estar disponível para teste no servidor avançado 🔧 pic.twitter.com/DusAek1ff4 — [Free Fire] – Brasil (@FreeFireBR) October 3, 2019

